YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean L. Williams, 77, of Youngstown, died Monday evening, October 10, 2022, at the Hospice House in Poland.

She was born January 26, 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of John (Red) and Flora (Tullis) DeMain and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1963 graduate of South High School, the Capital City School of Nursing in Washington D.C., and she received her Bachelor’s degree in nursing from Y.S.U.

Jean worked as a registered nurse in intensive care and the home health setting, retiring in 2004.

She was an active member of St. Christine Parish including the health ministry of the church. Jean was a Girl Scout leader, a member of the Loose Knit Group and the Prayer Shawl Ministry at the Ursuline Mother House.

She was a lifelong fan of the Cleveland Browns and enjoyed watching college football, following politics, knitting, baking, home-cooked meals, and helping people with their medical issues.

Her husband, David L. Williams, whom she married September 7, 1968, died December 29, 2003.

Jean is survived by her two girls, Debbie and Susan Williams; her brother, Jack DeMain; grandson, Zachary Stout; sisters-in-law, Barb Sanders and Pat DeMain; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and all those who called her Aunt Jeanie.

Besides her parents and her husband, Jean was preceded in death by a brother, Bill DeMain.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022, at St. Christine Church in Youngstown. Friends may call from 5:00 – 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman, and from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. prior to the Mass at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material contributions take the form of donations to Hospice of the Valley, the Dorothy Day House, or the Fifth Street Renaissance.

