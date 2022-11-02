BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean L. Thorpe, 91, a longtime resident of Boardman, passed away Saturday afternoon, October 29, 2022, at Shepherd of the Valley in Poland, surrounded by the love of her family.

Jean was born December 28, 1930 in Alliance, Ohio, a daughter of Earl and Marguerite Buller Semmler.

She was a graduate of Alliance High School.

Throughout her life, Jean worked as a beautician and Mary Kay sales representative.

On July 15, 1951, Jean married her high school sweetheart, Jerry K. Thorpe. They were blessed with 59 years of marriage until Jerry preceded her in death on July 27, 2010.

Jean was a loving, caring and devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and dedicated endless hours to helping raise her grandkids. She shared her husband’s love of football and traveling, spending many winters in Nokomis, Florida. Jean enjoyed entertaining and hosting family and friends. An exceptional cook, she loved sharing recipes, always including her favorites with the annual Thorpe Family Christmas cards and letters from Florida.

Along with her husband, Jean was a member of the Four-Square Club and Bethel Lutheran Church in Boardman and the church’s Ruth Circle.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Patti (Scott) Acey of Virginia Beach, Virginia and Doug (Karen) Thorpe of North Lima; grandchildren, Courtney Acey, Connor Acey, Justin Acey, Michael (Stephanie) Thorpe and Zachary (Stevie Taylor) Thorpe; her great-granddaughter, Sutton Thorpe and her sister-in-law, Joyce Semmler.

In addition to her parents and loving husband, Jean was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Semmler.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, November 7, 2022, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, Boardman, where a funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

The family would like to thank Shepherd of the Valley in Poland and its staff for the kindness and compassion shown to Jean and her family.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in Jean’s name to Bethel Lutheran Church, 425 Crestview Drive, Boardman, OH 44512.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with the family.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 3 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.