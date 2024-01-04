STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean L. Muza, 93, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 29, 2023 at her home.

She was born December 4, 1930 in Lowellville, a daughter of the late Marion and Mary (Lovich) Puharich.

She was a 1948 graduate of Poland Seminary High School.

Jean worked as a clerk at Yallech Lumber and Supply where she met her future husband. After her marriage in 1950 she raised her four children and was very active in the PTA and Struthers Band Boosters. As her children grew up, she returned to work in the kitchens at the Poland Perkins and at Chi-Chi’s, until her retirement in 1987.

Jean was a member of Christ our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas in Struthers and prior to 2020 volunteered her time making pierogies. She was also a Eucharistic Minister and Reader at the San Xavier del Bac Mission, Tucson, Arizona.

Jean loved travel, camping, dancing, reading and cooking. In the 1960s, she was the spearhead to introduce the family to camping and eventually visited all 50 states. She greatly enjoyed being in the outdoors, especially the Grand Canyon, where she hiked to the bottom and back twice. In her later years, cruises became her main avenue for worldwide travel. She visited six of the seven continents and instilled the desire to travel in her children. She spent 30 winters in Tucson, Arizona, where she was very active in her retirement community, especially quilting and serving the San Xavier del Bac Mission. As a chef, she had special meals that her children and grandchildren wanted her to make when they visited. With her extended family living from the east coast to the west coast, she was the host for the eagerly awaited family reunion each July 4th. She was our family ancestry guru and connected us to our Eastern European roots and family.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children, Stephen (Cathie) Muza of Brownfield, Maine, Rich (Sue) Muza of Livingston, Montana and Paula (Mike) Winfield of Roselle, Illinois; seven grandchildren, Stephen (Erica) Muza, Christine (Geoff) Gardiner, Corey Winfield, Jean Muza, Michael Winfield, Cameron Winfield and Payton Winfield; great-grandchildren, Holden Muza, Eva Gardiner and Anna Gardiner; niece, JoAnne Chuk and nephews, Charles, Joseph, and David Chuk.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Steve Muza, who passed away in 2017; a son, Robert Muza who passed away in 1983 and her sister, Mary Ann Puharich, who passed away in 2015.

Contributions may be made to the San Xavier del Bac Mission and School, Attn. Pastor, 1950 W. San Xavier Road, Tucson, AZ 85746-7409 or online at https://www.sanxaviermission.org/ in Jean’s memory.

A celebration of Jean’s life will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send the family condolences.

