STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean L. Evans, 99, passed away peacefully at Wickshire Senior Living in Poland, Ohio with family by her bedside on December 27, 2022.

Born February 18, 1923, in Struthers, Ohio, the daughter of Herman A. and Anna M. Hohman Hirt.

Jean grew up in Struthers and graduated from Struthers High in 1940. She obtained an Associate Degree in Business from Youngstown College in 1942.

She worked at the Ration Board from 1942 to 1946.

On September 18, 1945, she married her high school sweetheart, Sennett, who passed away October 13, 2005. Sennett was an Army veteran and educator. They proudly raised their six children and relished the addition of each spouse, grandchild, and great-grandchild.

In 1965, Jean received a bachelor’s degree in education from Youngstown State University and in 1972, a master’s degree in education from YSU.

She began the first three years of her teaching career at Stadium Drive School in Boardman and then transferred to Boardman Center Middle School where she remained until she retired in 1988. She was loved and remembered by many of her students.

Jean was a devoted member of Holy Family Church in Poland, Ohio where she was a lector. She was also active in Struthers High Alumni Association, Ohio Retired Teachers Association, and Mahoning Retired Teachers Association where she served as treasurer for seven years.

When she retired, she walked daily at the mall with Sennett until he passed away and then continued walking with friends. She and Sennett logged many happy miles in their travels and adventures together. Jean loved to read, sew and bake. Her most cherished activity was playing games and puzzles with grandchildren. She was adamant that every family member’s birthday was celebrated year after year.

She is survived by six children: John “Jack” (Irene) of Boardman; Jean Ann (Jack) Holleran of Severna Park, Maryland; Tom (Karen Becker) of Poland; Gwen (Dave) Machala of North Olmsted, Ohio; Bill (Chris) of Poland; and Tim (Barb) of Strongsville, Ohio.

Her legacy for family gatherings will live on in her 15 grandchildren: Lori (Kevin) Stolly, Jeannie (Jeff) Shaver, Cindy (Bill) Hoffman, Jeff (Vanessa) Holleran, Tammy (Craig) Page, Jon (Paige) Holleran, Cheryl (Nick) Brandmeir, Bryan (Ashley) Machala, Christina Holleran, Sarah (Ali) Awad, Aaron Machala, Audrey (Adam) Hook, Taylor (Michael) Phillips, Janine (Matt) Brocone and Trevor (Rachael) Evans.



Jean leaves 32 great-grandchildren to cherish her great love of family, Madison, Caitlin, Nathan, Jacob, Mia, Olivia, Jack, Sennett, Owen, Jules, Robert, Preston, Marissa, Morgan, Max, Madeline, Harper, Brooke, Liam, Mackenzie, Bryn, Madelyn, Hudson, Cooper, Clayton, Hadley, Elliott, Sloane, Nolan, Faye, Wesley and Holland.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, December 30, 2022 at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland. A prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning, December 31, 2022 at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church in Poland. Interment will follow at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

The family extends their utmost gratitude to the loving staff at Wickshire Senior Living.

Material contributions in lieu of flowers should be made to contributor’s favorite charities and causes.

