YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean E. Timar, 91, passed away peacefully, Friday, February 10, 2023, after a short illness.

Jean was born July 18, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Andrew and Elizabeth Osborn Welsh.

She was a graduate of Boardman High School.

Jean married Nicholas R. Timar on July 2, 1951 and became a dedicated homemaker. After 64 years of marriage, her husband preceded her in death on January 28, 2016.

Jean is survived by her children, Janis (Joe) Martin of Struthers and Scott (Charlene) Timar of Phoenix, Arizona; three grandchildren, Nikki and Kristy Timar and Joseph (Erika) Rudzik; six great-grandchildren, Avery, Aryanna, Elizabeth, Gabriella, Adrionna and Karter and sister-in-law, Frances Welsh of Delaware.

In addition to her parents and husband, Jean was preceded in death by her brother, Andrew Welsh.

Per Jean’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. A private celebration of life will be held for family and close friends.

Arrangements are by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home.

