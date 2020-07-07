Jean DiLullo Bloom, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean Lencyk DiLullo Bloom passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 in her home, surrounded by her loving children after a short bout with cancer.



She was born on March 3, 1937 to the late George and Diana (Mistovich) Lencyk in Campbell, Ohio.

She was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School Class of 1954.

She married George DiLullo on April 21, 1956 and were blessed with four wonderful children, Debbie Carpenter of Winderemere, Florida, Doug DiLullo of Struthers, David (Myrna) DiLullo of Struthers and Lisa DiLullo of Poland.

Jean and George moved to New Middletown, where they celebrated 30 years together, raised their family and immersed their lives into their children’s activities, mostly sports and never missed their baseball, basketball or football games. Jean was a die-hard sports fan and loved her Cleveland Indians and Browns, tuning in for every game either on TV or the radio. She was an avid bowler with a 200 average and served as treasurer of her team. She had a passion for music and dancing…from jitterbug to country line dancing, whether it was in the living room or at weddings, she loved the Electric Slide and “Wooly Bully”. She loved to maintain a beautiful yard and spend time planting the most beautiful flowers, as she was raised with a green thumb.



She was retired from State Alarm Security Systems, where she served as a customer service rep.

She leaves behind her grandchildren, Amber (David) DeSantis, Troy (Katie) Mazur and three stepgrandsons, Ramon (Taylor) Gutierrez, Ruben (Kelsey) Gutierrez and Rosendo (Danielle) Gutierrez; seven beautiful great-grandchildren who were the joys of her heart, Santino, Amelia, Lorenzo, Cecelia, Eliana, Elijah, Melina and two more on the way! She also leaves behind two sisters, Nancy (John) Daichendt and Linda (Warren) Dietz, all of Boardman; longtime family friend, Mike Provenzale and many cousins, nieces and nephews.



Jean was preceded in death by George DiLullo; a brother, George Lencyck and a son-in-law, Ken Carpenter.

Jean will always be remembered by her gentle smile, her deep abiding love for her family and the help and support she was always ready to give.



The family would like to thank Dr. Armand Minotti for his extraordinary, compassionate care of Mom throughout the years, as well as Hospice of the Valley and her neighbors for a lifetime of friendship.

Services will be private.

Arrangements are by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jean Lencyk DiLullo Bloom, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 8, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.