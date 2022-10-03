POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean Ann Lind, 67, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday evening, September 27, 2022, at her home.

Jean, known by her family and friends as “Ann,” was born September 23, 1955 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Richard and Joan (Smith) West. Ann was raised in Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania before moving to Youngstown, Ohio in 1976 and eventually settling in Poland in 1991.

She graduated from Slippery Rock High School in 1973 and later from St. Francis Hospital of New Castle School of Nursing.

Ann was a registered nurse, working for St. Elizabeth Hospital, the Ohio Heart Institute, DACAS and later for Akron Children’s Hospital, formerly the Women & Children’s Pavilion on Beeghly Campus in Boardman, retiring in 2008.

She was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and sister who treasured time with family. Ann was a supportive and proud grandmother, who attended her grandchildren’s school and sports activities.

She attended Poland Presbyterian Church.

Ann was talented at making crafts enjoyed knitting, crocheting and making blankets for several organizations. She enjoyed camping and boating on the Allegheny River at Armstrong Trails, formerly Mosgrove Campground in Kittaning, Pennsylvania. She was an animal lover who was especially fond of her granddogs.

Ann is survived by her mother, Joan S. West of Grove City, Pennsylvania; her husband of 46 years, Edvin J., known as “Ed,” Lind of Poland, whom she married on July 31, 1976; two children, Megan M. (Eric) Zimmers of Poland and David M. (Mary) Lind, of Struthers; three grandchildren, David M. Lind, Jr. of Struthers, Aubrey Zimmers and Elliot Zimmers, both of Poland and a sister, Susan L. West of Portersville, Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by her father, Richard L.West.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to the donor’s favorite charity in memory of Ann.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with Ann’s family.

