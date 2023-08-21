STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jason J. Bacha, 38, returned to the company of his USMC brothers on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

Jason was born March 1, 1985 in Norwich, Connecticut, a son of Brian and Agnes (Brown) Bacha.

As a young child, Jason’s family relocated to West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, and he graduated from West Mifflin High School in 2003.

In 2007, Jason enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, proudly serving his country, until being honorably discharged in 2015, with the rank of SGT.

He met and married the love of his life Katy, on March 30, 2010 in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. He would tell you his greatest accomplishment was being a father to their four children.

Jason was a member of VFW Post No. 93, where he was serving as Quartermaster, the Youngstown Amvets, and American Legion.

In his leisure time, he enjoyed following Pittsburgh sports, especially the Steelers and the Pirates, and could almost always be found wearing Pittsburgh sports apparel. Jason also enjoyed golfing with his wife Katy and playing with his dog Teddy. A loving husband and dedicated dad, Jason looked forward to family outings in Pittsburgh, where he loved sharing all of his favorite childhood places and activities with his wife and children. He was always throwing a ball with his son Micky, goading the boys to wrestle or encouraging his son Junior to cook something new. He had the biggest soft spot for his only baby girl Lilly and loved snuggling his littlest Rory and watching old cartoons.

Jason never met a stranger and loved talking to everyone wherever he went. He will be lovingly remembered for his thoughtfulness, friendly disposition, listening ear, wonderful sense of humor (which often included an inappropriate joke!), his amazing taste in shoes he bought Katy, and his famous bear hugs.

Jason leaves to carry on his memory, his wife the former Kathryn “Katy” Baranovich, his four children, Jason James “Junior” Bacha Jr. (age 11), Emeryk Michael “Micky” Bacha (age 9), Lillian Ruby “Lilly” Bacha (age 7) and Rory Morgan “RoRo” Bacha (age 2) . He will also be missed by his father Brian of West Mifflin and mother Agnes of Dravosburg; sister, Claire Bacha of Pittsburgh; father and mother-in-law, James and Deborah Baranovich of Salem; brother-in-law, Michael (Erin) Baranovich of New Middletown; sister-in-law, Amanda (Douglas) Stark of Akron; nephews, James Thomas Lane, Ezekiel Stark, and Colton Baranovich; nieces, Carlee and Meredith Stark; and a host of extended family, friends, and fellow Marines that meant the world to him.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, September 1, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, September, 2, from 10:15 – 10:45 a.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring St., Struthers. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 2, at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, followed by military honors.

Katy kindly requests that guests bring their favorite picture of Jason (4 copies) and a written special memory, so that she is able to create a memory book for each of their children.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions to his wife, Katy, to setup education funds for their children.

