YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice Mae Ziccardi, 64, entered eternal rest Saturday, December 18, 2021 with her family at her side.

Janice was born December 16, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of John and Verna Dues.

Raised in Youngstown, Janice was a graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School, Class of 1975.

She retired from General Motors after 20 years of service.

Janice was adventurous and lover of life. She loved to travel with her best friend and husband, Tom. A social butterfly, she enjoyed spa days and spending time with friends and family. Her world was centered around her four grandchildren who were her Sunshine.

Jan volunteered for the American Red Cross, working the First Aid Station at the Canfield Fair, the Lowellville Fire Women’s Auxiliary who were nicknamed “Hot Mama” and participated in Relay for Life events.

Janice leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Tom, of 28 years of wedded bliss and three daughters, Amy (Adam) Ziccardi-Humphrey, Tammi (Ed) Isner and Dawn (Dustin) Taft. She also leaves her four grandchildren, the reason why Jan fought so hard for many years, Steven, Jr. and Alissa Baxter, Alizabeth and Adam “AJ” Humphrey, who she always called her “Dennis the Menace”; three sisters and partners in crime, Nancy (Bob) Fullerman, Barbara (John) Ramps and Susan Dues; brother-in-law, Bob (Deb) Ziccardi; sister-in-law, Elisa Ziccardi and numerous nieces and nephews

She was preceded in death by her father, John Dues; mother, Verna Dues; father and mother-in-law, Thomas and Marian Ziccardi, Sr.; brother-in-law, John Ziccardi, Sr.; nephew, John Ziccardi, Jr. and her fur babies, Jenna and Zicco.

Friends will be received Thursday, December 23 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers.

A funeral service celebrating her life will be held Friday, December 24 at 10:00 a.m.

Interment will follow in Lowellville Cemetery.

To send flowers to Janice’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 22 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.