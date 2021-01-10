Janice M. Morgan, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice “Jan” M. Morgan, 73, born October 25, 1947, died early Friday morning, January 8, 2021 at Mercy Health Boardman, with her children at her side.

Jan was a 1965 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and received her LPN degree from Choffin Career & Technical Center.

With a nursing career spanning 45 years, Jan was employed as an LPN for St. Elizabeth Hospital, Dr. Badjatia and Beeghly Oaks for over 20 years. She also worked for several nursing homes and home health care agencies in Youngstown. She was always willing to volunteer her time and skills helping family and friends to care for their loved ones.

Jan was a caretaker of everyone and everything that crossed her path, leaving an unforgettable imprint wherever she went. Her biggest joy in life were her grandchildren, who affectionately called her “Amaw” and “Grandma Jan.” She was their biggest cheerleader.

Jan enjoyed many hobbies through the years, earning her Master Gardener Certificate through Friends of Fellows Riverside Gardens. She had a passion for antiquing, having a keen eye for unique pieces she would in turn redesign/refinish to sell at Cherry Valley Antique Store in Leetonia.

A woman of great faith, Jan was a longtime member of St. Luke Catholic Church in Boardman before moving to Leetonia ten years ago, where she was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church in Columbiana.

Jan is survived by her children, James (Kara) Morgan, Jr. of Hubbard and Julie (Kurt) Norris of Columbiana; four grandchildren, Michael and Brady Morgan and Emma and Jessi Norris; her companion of 33 years, Jeff Malone of Leetonia; sister, Norma Jean (Joey) Banks of North Hollywood, California; brothers, Edward (Rebekah) Chaffee of Canfield and Thomas (Donna) Chaffee of Boardman and her former husband and father of her children, James (Marsha) Morgan, Sr. of North Lima.

Jan was preceded in death by her parents, James and Helen (O’Toole) Chaffee and her brother, James Michael Chaffee.

Family and friends will be received from 5:00 – 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, Boardman.

A memorial service celebrating Jan’s life will be held on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. the funeral home, with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

All guests are kindly asked to wear a mask, follow the six-foot rule and asked if not staying for the service, please do not linger after seeing the family.

Memorial tributes may take the form of donations to the Leetonia Beautification Program, Angels for Animals or Friends of Fellows Riverside Gardens.

