Janice M. Kosco, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice M. Kosco, 74 of Stow, Ohio, died Saturday evening, June 19, 2021, at Select Specialty Hospital in Akron.

She was born February 21, 1947 and was raised in Struthers, Ohio.



Janice was a 1965 graduate of Struthers High School and was a loving wife , mother and grandmother.



Janice was a devoted wife, for over 53 years, to to her husband, Emil “Butch” Kosco whom she met in first grade.

Besides her husband, she leaves her daughter, Kelli (Christopher) Siminske of Akron; her son, Bradley (Robyn) Kosco of Stow and four grandchildren, Noah, Brayden, Stephen and Ryan.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Pearl (Campbell) Windsor and her brother, Charles Windsor.



Jan’s focus and priority was always on her friends and family. She was a talented artist, decorator and loved spending time in the kitchen baking pies, cakes and cookies for all to enjoy, especially at the holidays.



Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Arthritis National Research Foundation at www.curearthritis.org.

