STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice A. Fox, 70 of Struthers, died Monday morning, October 31, 2022, at the Hospice House in Poland surrounded by her family.

She was born May 25, 1952 in Youngstown, a daughter of James and Jessie (Mealy) Chrystal and had been a lifelong area resident.

Janice was a graduate of Liberty High School and Youngstown State University.

She had worked as a social worker for Mahoning County Children’s Services, retiring in January of 2022.

She enjoyed cooking, reading, trips to the casino with her brother, and camping with her grandchildren.

She leaves two daughters, Jennifer (Michael) Agnone of Struthers and Jodi (Steve) Kishel of Warren; her son, Jim (Dana) Fox of Medina, Ohio; a brother, Tom Chrystal of Girard; six grandchildren, Natalie, Kelsey, Jocelyn, Tommy, Madison, and Kian; and five great-grandchildren, Lorenzo, Cecelia, Nico, Leo, and Maisie.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 4, 2022, at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland. Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to the service Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material contributions take the form of donations to the Hospice of the Valley Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514 or to Mahoning County Children’s Services, 222 W. Federal Street, 4th floor, Youngstown, OH 44503.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

