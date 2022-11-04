YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Marie (Fineran) Sofranec, 89, passed away peacefully October 27, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio.

She was born April 3, 1933 in Youngstown to Neil and Marie Fineran.

She married the love-of-her-life Joseph Sofranec in 1953 and they spent 66 blessed years in Poland, Ohio together prior to his death in 2019.



Janet lived her life to support, protect, and love her family and friends.

She is survived by her four sons, James (Carol) of New Middleton, Ohio, Jerrold of Poland, Ohio, Jeffrey (deceased wife, Coleen) of Warner Robbins, Georgia, and Jon (Narda) of Columbus, Ohio. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Jennifer (Alexander), Jessica, Amanda, Neil, Makayla, Jeffrey, and three great-grandchildren, Travis, Abigail, and Charlie.



Janet cared deeply about the people around her, loved to travel with Joe, family, and friends. Las Vegas and Florida were her particular favorite destinations. She loved to host card club parties, go dancing, and picnic at the lake, as well as attend every family sporting event possible; she was a constant and loyal fan. As founding members of Holy Family Parish, Janet and Joe were active volunteers for many years. She was immensely proud of her family and focused her love, time, and energy making sure they knew they were important to her. She leaves behind beautiful memories and will be fondly remembered by all who knew her.



Visitation will be held from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 11, 2022, at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church in Poland.



Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

