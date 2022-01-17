STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Marando, of Struthers, Ohio, passed away January 14, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Janet was born April 1, 1954 in Youngstown, the daughter of Anthony and Patricia (Firmstone) Donnadio .



Janet was a wonderful woman who loved people and made each person she met feel important. She was a devoted mother, nana, sister, aunt and friend. She loved spending time with her family and was especially proud of all her grandchildren.

She was a licensed Cosmetologist and enjoyed doing hair for many years.

She had a passion for music, especially the blues and oldies and loved dancing and singing along to the tunes. She loved listening to her brothers playing guitar. She enjoyed the simple things in life. She also had many hobbies such as cooking, crocheting, collecting Betty Boop memorabilia, watching TV shows, landscaping, traveling, and enjoying the outdoors. She especially loved riding around on her 1989 Harley Davidson Sportster motorcycle.



Janet will always be remembered by her daughters, Tina (Dennis) Peebles and Nicol Marando, both of Struthers; her son, Frankie Marando of New York City; four grandchildren, Arianna and Angelina Peebles, Gianna Miller and Teyton Timmins; two brothers, John and Mark Donnadio, both of Struthers and many loving nieces and nephews.



Besides her parents, Janet was preceded in death by her four brothers, Frank, Anthony, William and Dean Donnadio and a sister, Sylvia Mitchell.



The family would like to express their appreciation and thanks to the Maplecrest Nursing Home staff for the care and support they provided Janet and her family during this difficult time.



There will be no funeral services, per Janet’s request.

Prayers are greatly appreciated and accepted by all.

A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers.

