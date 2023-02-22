YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet M. Kane, 72, of Youngstown, died February 17, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

She was born September 6, 1950 in Youngstown, a daughter of Paul and Dorothy Mae (Ritchey) Kane and was a lifelong area resident

Janet was a homemaker and she will always be remembered for her heart-warming cooking by all who tasted it, her homemade craft kits that she would put together for her grandkids on holidays, and all the varieties of knitted scarves and hats to keep us all warm. She was very crafty and artistic in all she was able to create from just about anything. Janet will always be loved and never forgotten.

She leaves her three sons, Michael (Sherri) Pondillo of Canfield, Nicholas Pondillo (Michelle), and Timothy Pondillo and his partner, Melissa Seidita; seven grandchildren; three sisters, Patricia Fox, Kathleen (James) Rickards, and Dorothy Kane; two brothers, Paul (Bonnie) Kane, and William (Susan) Kane; and her kitty, Bubba.

Besides her parents, Janet was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Ross Fox.

There are no services or calling hours planned at this time.

Arrangements are by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com