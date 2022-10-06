POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet D. Baker, 97 of Poland, died Wednesday morning, October 5, 2022, at Beeghly Oaks in Boardman.

She was born April 23, 1925 in Struthers, a daughter of Jay and Lily (Ward) Hamilton and was a lifelong area resident.

Janet was a graduate of Struthers High School and had worked for McKelvey’s Department Store in Youngstown.

She was a member of Bethlehem United Church of Christ in Youngstown.

With her husband, she enjoyed camping, fishing, going for long drives and spending winters in Florida with good friends.

Her husband, James M. Baker, whom she married in 1950, died June 8, 2003.

She leaves her daughter, Terry (Steve) Dix of Chillicothe, Ohio; her son, James (Lyn) Baker of McDonald; seven grandchildren, Bethany (Brennan) Lovely, Lindsey (Doug) Russell, Christopher (Tess) Baker, Gregory Baker, Amanda (Kirk) Esmond, Jennie (Bryan) Celik and Kimberly Saviers (Steve Hodson); ten great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Roselyn Hamilton and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and her husband, Janet was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Piper; two brothers, Jay and Ronald Hamilton and two sisters-in-law, Joan Sopko and Frances Hamilton.

A celebration of Janet’s life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 7 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.