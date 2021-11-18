Janet Ann Zolla, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Ann Zolla, 69, passed away Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her family.

Janet was born July 6, 1952 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Randall Shay and Sally (Campbell) Shay.

She graduated from Boardman High School in 1970 and was a lifelong area resident.

Janet worked for Dollar Tree for over 14 years.

A devoted, wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, Janet enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Janet is survived by her father, Randall Shay of Boardman; her husband of 51 years, Douglas P. Zolla, whom she married on August 28, 1970; two sons, Douglas P. (Catherine) Zolla Jr. of Sarasota, Florida and Steven R. (Sara) Zolla of Spring Hill, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Dana Zolla, Paul Zolla, Kate Zolla and Leah Zolla and a sister, Karen Piper of Boardman.

Janet was preceded in death by her mother, Sally.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 from 5:00 – 5:45 p.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman. There will be a memorial service to follow at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor James Berkebile officiating.

The Zolla family prefers that memorial tributes take the form of donations in Janet’s name to New Lease on Life, 2773 E. Midlothian Blvd. Struthers, Ohio 44471.

