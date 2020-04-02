Jane Lou Grahovac, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jane Lou Grahovac, 87, died Sunday morning, March 29, 2020 at Hampton Woods.

Jane was born January 30, 1933 in Vincent, Ohio, a daughter of the late Byron and Sarah Adelia Woodruff Skipton.

As a young girl her family made their home in Boardman. She attended Boardman High School and was a self employed licensed beautician, working from her mother’s home.

Years later, Jane was employed at Mahoning Bank in New Middletown and later at the Giant Eagle in Poland in the Deli Department. Jane retired from Giant Eagle in 2003.

Jane was a member of the Ladies Oriental Shrine of North America, the Women’s Republican Party where she enjoyed working the election polls every year and was a member of the Red Hat Society. When her children were young she was active in the PTA and helped as a teacher’s aide and tutor. Jane’s greatest passion was her family especially her grandchildren whom she adored. Jane loved family gatherings, welcoming everyone into her home, playing games especially cards late into the night.

Jane was a long time member of Old Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church.

Her husband, George Grahovac, whom she married February 12, 1963 died March 6, 2018; Jane leaves two daughters, Sonja (John) Kegley of North Lima and Linda (Steve) Barnes of Littleton, Colorado; three sons, George Grahovac, Jr. and Alan (Patty) Gustafson all of North Lima, and Jim (Lori) Gustafson of Parkersburg, West Virginia; one step-son, John (Rosanne) Grahovac of Poland; one sister, Ivadale Buehler also of Poland; twelve grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren; along with four beloved nieces and nephews and numerous great-nieces and nephews. She will also be lovingly remembered by all who called her “Aunt Jane”.

In addition to her parents and husband, Jane was preceded in death by her brothers-in-law, Bill Buehler and Milan Grahovac; one sister-in-law, Sonja Tusek and two great nephews, Jared and Michael Buehler.

A private Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers.

Jane’s family would like to thank the staff, especially the nurses and the aids for the wonderful and loving care provided to Jane at Hampton Woods. They were true angels, and also to her special friend, Barb who became a true sister along with her daughter Vicki.

