YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jane G. Booth, 95, passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at the home of her daughter, Mary, in Crossville, Tennessee.

Jane was born June 26, 1927 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late John and Mary Tajaka Surtell.

Raised in Youngstown, Jane was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, Class of 1947.

On October 11, 1952, Jane married James Booth and they made their home in Boardman where they resided their entire lives. Jane, with ease and grace, happily settled into domestic life, being a loving partner to her husband, while raising five children and providing a loving and welcoming home for her family and friends. Over the years, Jane enjoyed cooking and playing cards but her greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Before moving to Tennessee, Jane was a longtime member of St. Luke Roman Catholic Church and often attended her husband’s church, St. James Episcopal Church, both in Boardman.

James, her husband of over 68 years, passed away on February 18, 2021.

Jane leaves to carry on her memory, her five children, Sharon (Gary) Kirk of Houston, Texas, James Booth of Haverhill, Massachusetts, Mary (Andy) Stockton of Crossville, Tennessee, David (Ann) Booth of Boardman, Ohio and Richard (April) Booth of Lewis Center, Ohio; 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Jane was preceded in death by four brothers, Felix, Chester, Victor and Edward Surtell.

A funeral service celebrating the lives of both Jane and James will be held Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman. Friends will be received prior to the service from 10:15 – 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Boardman, Ohio.

Contributions may be made to St. Luke Roman Catholic Church, 5235 South Avenue, Boardman, Ohio 44512, stlukes@zoominternet.net.

