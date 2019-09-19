Jane Baugh, Poland, Ohio – Obituary

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private family services will be held at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home for Jane Baugh who passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 at The Inn at Poland Way, Poland, Ohio.

She was born April 22, 1928 in Youngstown, Ohio to John Marcinkiewicz and Mary Boron.

She went to Hillman Junior High and graduated from South High School.

She married Forrest Baugh August 18, 1951 at St. Stanislaus Church in Youngstown. They lived on Samuel Street in Youngstown, in the same house Jane was born in, until 1960, when they built a house on Ohio Avenue in Poland.

She belonged to a card club, was active in the local garden club and was a volunteer gardener at Fellows Riverside Gardens in Mill Creek Park.

Jane retired from Youngstown State University’s Maag Library where she made many lifelong friends.

She was an active parishioner of the Holy Family Church in Poland where she was a member of the alter guild.

Jane never tired of hosting her family and friends. She enjoyed playing table games and took pride in watching any activity that her grandchildren were involved in. Despite not flying, she traveled the U.S. extensively with her husband and sisters.

Jane will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by her children, Joni (Rich) Blase of Canfield and John Baugh of Cincinnati; daughters-in-law Anne Baugh and Janet Baugh; her grandchildren, Nathan Baugh, Lauren (Eric) Bunch, Kyle (Jenny) Blase, Sara Baugh and Eric Baugh; her great-granddaughter, Hallie Bunch and her sister, Veronica (Jim) O’Donnell.

She was preceded in death by her son, Kenneth Baugh and her sisters, Sister Mary Francis, Genevieve (Andy) Getsy, Sophie (Ambrose) Brayer, lrene Marcinkiewicz and Josephine (Andy) Krispinsky.

The family would like to express heartfelt gratitude to the staff at The Inn at Poland Way and Hospice of the Valley for their exceptional and compassionate care given to Jane.

