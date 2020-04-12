Jane Ann (Davis) Ball, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jane Ann Ball, 85, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side.

Jane Ann was born March 31, 1935 in Youngstown, Ohio the daughter of the late Bazil Davis and Lavinia (Harris) Davis.

She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1952 and Youngstown Hospital Association School of Nursing.

Jane Ann was a registered nurse certified in nursing administration. She started her nursing career in Youngstown at Southside Hospital and later worked for Warren General Hospital in the Emergency Room for several years before becoming Director of the Medical Surgical and Oncology Departments for 15 years before retiring in 1994.

She was a member of Canfield Presbyterian Church, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jane Ann is survived by her six children, Linda (Barry) Morgan of Canfield, John (Debbie) Ball of Boardman, Janet (Lex) Prindle of Canfield, Mary Ball of Boardman, Randy (Lori) Ball of East Palestine, Richard (Meghan) Ball of North Lima and daughter-in-law Karen Ball of Columbiana; 17 grandchildren, Sarah (Pat) Scenna, Allison (Mike) Herman, Lex Prindle, Madison Prindle, Ginny (Jordan) Hardwick, Katie Ball, Ashley Crump, Thomas Crump, Brooke (Brandyn) Twenty, Randy Ball Jr., Morgan (Tommy) Rhinehart, Hannah Ball, Schaelee Guy, Sela Guy, Bronwen Ball, Jack Ball and Rhiannon Ball; five great-grandchildren, Barry Pitzer, Kellen Pitzer, Samuel Scenna, Dane Herman and Morgan Herman. She also leaves a brother, William (Betty) Davis of Boardman, Ohio.

Besides her parents, Jane Ann was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband of 59 years, John “Jack” J. Ball, whom she married September 17, 1955 and who passed away on September 20, 2014; a son, James Ball; a brother, Harry L. Davis and sister, Mary E. Wills.

A private funeral service will be held at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, with Pastor Larry Bowald officiating.

Interment will follow at Columbiana Cemetery.

There are no calling hours. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.

Condolences may be offered at www.beckerobits.com.

