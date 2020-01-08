Jamie Lynn Milligan, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jamie Lynn Milligan, 41, passed away Wednesday afternoon, January 1, 2020 at Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House with her loving family and friends by her side.

Jamie leaves her daughter, Ava Lynn Milligan of Canfield to carry on her legacy. She also leaves her life partner, John Millich, also of Canfield; her mother and stepfather, Tracey Meyers and Thomas Tirabassi; brother, David (Amy) Milligan; grandmother, Valgene Wolfcale and her uncle and aunt, Buck and Kathy.

Jamie will be remembered for her strength, courage and her love for family, friends and her four black cats.

There will be a Celebration of Life Gathering on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 12:00 Noon – 3:00 p.m. at Nicolinni’s Restaurant, 1247 Boardman-Poland Road, Poland, OH 44514.

Ava and her family requests that you wear casual non-black attire to reflect Jamie’s bright personality.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material tributes take the form of contribution to the Trust Fund established for Ava Milligan at any branch of Home Savings & Loan Bank, 275 W. Federal Street, Youngstown, OH 44503.

Arrangements handled by Becker Funeral Homes.

