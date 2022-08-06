STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Watt, 82, passed away Thursday morning, August 4, 2022 at Maplecrest Nursing Home.

Jim was born February 6, 1940 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Charles and Margaret Wilson Watt.

A lifelong resident of Struthers, Jim graduated from Struthers High School, Class of 1958.

In 1961, Jim enlisted in the United States Army and served at Ft. Bragg, North Carolina until he was honorably discharged in 1964.

Upon his return to Struthers, Jim went on to receive his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Youngstown State University.

Jim was the fourth generation to carry on the family business, Watt Insurance Agency, located in downtown Struthers.

On February 22, 1964, Jim married his high school sweetheart, Esther Elaine Yauman and they made their home in Struthers, busily raising five sons. Jim was well known as a fun-loving dad, who enjoyed jokingly asking the neighborhood kids for a quarter for the use of the Watt swimming pool or entry to the Watt home.

Jim enjoyed walking at the YMCA and was an avid and loyal fan of the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Guardians, and YSU Penguins. In his earlier years, Jim enjoyed playing basketball and croquet and was a member of the former Struthers Croquet Club. He was a long-standing member of the Struthers Presbyterian Church now known as Parkside Church.

Jim and Esther enjoyed almost 58 years of marriage until her passing on February 2, 2022.

Jim leaves his five sons, Jeff of Madison, Ohio, Greg of Arlington, Massachusetts, Brian of Campbell, Ohio, Dan (Tricia) of Seven Hills, Ohio and Eric (Ann) of Osceola, Indiana; eight grandchildren, Jorden, Marley, Elijah, Charlie, Nicholas, Nathaniel, Carter and Kaylee; three siblings, Robert (Ann) Watt of Gresham, Oregon, Paul Watt of Japan and Donald (Marilyn) Watt of Struthers, Ohio and numerous nieces and nephews that reside the world over.

In addition to his parents and wife, Jim was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Watt and sister, Nancy Watt.

Jim’s family would like to thank Don, Marilyn, and Jacob Watt for the exceptional care and support they gave Jim over the past year.

Family will receive friends Sunday, August 7 from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers and Monday, August 8 from 10:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. at the Parkside Church, 110 Poland Avenue, Struthers. A funeral celebrating Jim’s life will follow at the church at 11:00 a.m. on with Pastor James Berkebile officiating.

Interment will follow at the Poland Riverside Cemetery in Poland.

Jim’s son, Brian, resides at the Purple Cat which is focused on enhancing the lives of adults with disabilities. Jim and Esther would have liked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Purple Cat House that Brian resides c/o Iron and String Life Enhancement, 32 Fifth Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio 44503.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 7, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.