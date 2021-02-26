James T. “Jimmer” Watson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James T. Watson, 63, passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021 in Port Charlotte, Florida, after complications from back surgery.

James, affectionately known as “Jimmer”, was born November 29, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late James and Doris Ludt Watson.

Raised in Columbiana, Jimmer graduated from South Range High School.

Out of high school, Jimmer followed in his father’s footsteps and began playing polo where he eventually played professionally for several years. He was a member of U.S.P.A. He made his home in Plant City, Florida, on his horse farm where he raised his family. He established J.T. Watson Construction and as of late, became a cross country truck driver. He really enjoyed traveling the contiguous United States.

Jimmer’s legacy is his family. He leaves his two daughters, Amanda Watson of Cincinnati, Ohio and Allison Watson of Tampa, Florida; two sisters, Kathleen Moran of Beloit, Ohio and Wendy Ritchie of Salem, Ohio.

“It’s not about me, I have two beautiful daughters who are total successes!” – James T. Watson.

At this time there are no services.

Contributions may be made to Angels for Animals.

Arrangements handled by Becker Funeral Homes.

