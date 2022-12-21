CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James T. Robinson II, 67, of Canfield, died Friday afternoon, December 16, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman.

He was born February 25, 1955 in Tacoma, Washington, a son of James and Evelyn (Clay) Robinson. He lived in the area most of his life.

James was a 1973 graduate of Boardman High School.

He was the owner and operator of Daisy’s Design Nail Spa.

He was an artist and enjoyed cooking. He was also a member of the Northeast Ohio Mini Cooper Club.

Besides his wife of 30 years, the former Lorrie Bowlin, he leaves a son, Benjamin (Amber) Robinson of Michigan; twin daughters, Daisy and Daphne Robinson, both of Canfield; a sister, Vanessa Robinson of Columbus; a niece, Jessica Folsom; a nephew, James Robinson III; his three grandchildren, Selena, Arykah and Harley and his dog, Matilda.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service celebrating James’ life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland.

Condolences may be sent at beckerobits.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 22 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.