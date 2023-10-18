STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Scott Phillip “SUPER JIMMY” Griffiths, 25, passed away in his mother’s loving embrace with his family by his side on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at Akron Children’s Hospital.

Despite being a fighter and defying all expectations from day one, just one day after his 25th birthday, Jimmy’s organs could no longer keep up with the demands of our little super hero.

Super Jimmy was born October 13, 1998 in Youngstown, a son of Paul and Lisa Griffiths.

He graduated from Leonard Kirtz School and attended No Limits.

As the eldest child of Lisa and Paul, Jimmy will continue to watch over his younger siblings, Cory and Paige. In addition to his siblings, he leaves behind to cherish his memory, his nana, Nancy Barnhill; uncle, Scott Barnhill; aunt, Jessica Barnhill; his Godparents, Christine (Ken) Moyer; “adopted” sister, Ashleigh (Cody) Schank; as well as many other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Phillip and Betty Hoxworth.

An hour of calling will be held from 11:00 – 11:45 a.m. on Friday, October 20, 2023, at Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers, followed immediately by a celebration of Super Jimmy’s life beginning at 12:00 p.m., officiated by Pastor Patrick Baxter-Andrews. The family is asking that everyone dress in their favorite superhero clothing or costume.

