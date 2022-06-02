STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Rocco Marr was born on July 21, 1930, in Struthers, Ohio, the tenth and youngest child of William Biagio and Saletta (Sarah) Gentile Marr and was a proud lifelong resident of Struthers.

Jim passed away peacefully at the family homestead on May 31, 2022, after a brief illness with his loving wife of 63 years, Roseann, by his side. All of Jim’s children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were present leading up to his passing and lovingly provided daily visits, care and comfort.



Jim was the beloved patriarch of the Marr family which included his son, James Marr (Nancy) of Leetonia, Suzanne James (William) of Boardman, Lisa Lorubbio (Carl) of Canfield, Sharon Deeds (Jeffrey) of Twinsburg, and Tracy Bosheff (Brian) of McDonald.



Besides his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his brothers, Tony (Faye), Samuel (Yolanda), John (Viola), Pedro (Mary), Frank and William as well as his sisters, Katherine Muto (Dominic), Mary Constantino (Rocco) and Antonette Barber (Larry L). He was also preceded in death by his in-laws, John and Rose DeSanto. Jim will be joining his grandson, Justin James and great-grandson, Jonah James in God’s Kingdom.



Jim was a 1949 graduate of Struthers High School where he played basketball. He was also a nationally recognized amateur boxer, ranking 5th in the country.

After high school, Jim entered into the United States Army and proudly served his country as a Private First Class and was honorably discharged in February, 1957.

He married the love of his life, Roseann DeSanto, on October 25, 1958, and they enjoyed 63 years of marriage with their beautiful family on Lake Hamilton. They traveled the world together; his favorite country being his parent’s ancestral homeland of Italy. He also enjoyed Egypt and Thailand.



Jim exemplified the grit and work ethic that was instilled in him at a very young age, growing up in the Nebo area of Struthers, as he began a 27-year career in the Youngstown Sheet and Tube coal strip as an assistant roller. He later retired from Warren Consolidated after a total of 35 years in the Valley steel industry. Along with working in the steel mills, Jim was co-owner of The International Bar for 35 years.



Jim leaves behind his adoring grandchildren who affectionately called him “Papa” and who were his greatest pride, William (Amber) James, Ryan (Marisa) James, First Lieutenant Zachary Marr, Anthony, Lily, and Anna Marr, Jared, Justin and Alyssa Deeds, Brooke and Baylee Bosheff; as well as his great-grandchildren, Justin, Mackenzie, William and Paxton James. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved.



Jim was an avid sports fan, enjoyed working in the yard, gardening, and canning his famous hot peppers. He enjoyed going to dinner and shopping with his wife, as well. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. He was a simple, humble, genuine man and a great storyteller who enjoyed reminiscing about his family and the days gone by. Jim attended every baseball, soccer, football and basketball game, as well as cross country, swim meets and any event that was important to his family.



Jim was a perfect example of what a husband, father and grandfather should be. Words cannot express the love, pride and respect we have for him. It was an honor to be a part of his life and legacy. We thank him for always being there for us and loving us as we have loved him, unconditionally. May he always know how much he has touched our lives and how profoundly important he was to us all. He is loved and adored beyond words. May he walk with God and eternally rest in peace.



Per Jim’s request, there will be no calling hours. Open to family and friends, there will be a Mass at Christ Our Savior Parish, St. Nicholas Church, Struthers, Ohio at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 6, 2022 with the Fr. Michael Swierz officiating.

Interment will follow at Lake Park Cemetery. Following the interment, the family will receive guests at a luncheon at the MVR, Youngstown.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of the Valley or a charity of your choice in the name of our beloved, James Rocco Marr.



Arrangements are being handled by Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland.

