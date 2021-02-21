James Riley Berry, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Riley Berry, 78, passed away Friday morning, February 19, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Known by his family and friends as “Jim,” he was born March 22, 1942 in Jackson, Ohio, the youngest son of the late Riley and Della (Siders) Berry.

His family moved to the area when he was a child and he attended Struthers High School.

Before retiring in 2004, Jim worked as a machine operator for Parker-Hannifin Gear Pump Division in Youngstown, formerly Commercial Shearing, and Commercial Intertech, for 39 years.

He enjoyed being outdoors and in nature. Jim was a member of Johnson Club in Hillsville, Pennsylvania. He was an avid fisherman and loved to hunt with his buddies and grandsons.

Jim was quite the handyman, he was always tinkering around the house and he seem to make things to last forever. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Jim is survived by his wife of 56 years, the former Elizabeth “Betty” Shaffer, whom he married on September 11, 1964; three daughters, Debbie (Dean) Suchora of Struthers, Renae (K. J.) Loughman of Ashville, Ohio and Doreen (Shane) Ferguson of Struthers; seven grandchildren, Keith (Jamie Barone) Suchora, Tristan Suchora, Brandon (Samantha) Suchora, Cameron (Lindsey Opritza) Suchora, Riley Loughman, Katelyn Loughman and David Ferguson; one great-grandchild, Adalyn Joy Suchora and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his three brothers, Thurman Berry, John Berry, and Ken Berry and four sisters, Mae Fanelli, Vernie Dotson, Lena Eaton and Elsie Berry.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 from 4:00 – 5:45 p.m. at Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street, Struthers.

A funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor James Berkebile officiating.

Due to COVID-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored, and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that all visitors not staying for the service, do not linger at the funeral home after seeing Jim’s family.

