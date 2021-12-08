NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James R. Price, 85, of New Castle, died Sunday afternoon, December 5, 2021 at his home.

He was born May 30, 1936 in Beckley, West Virginia, a son of James and Louella (Kelly) Price.

He had lived in the Youngstown area most of his life before moving to New Castle.

He had worked for Youngstown Osteopathic Hospital for many years.

He leaves his daughter, Juanita (Mark) Kolmacic of Campbell; his son, James L. (Stacey) Price of Campbell; his former wife, Margaret Price of Campbell; a brother, Donald Price of Youngstown; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by three daughters, Tina Herbert, Connie Price and Janet Mendez; two grandchildren, Carmen and John; two great-grandchildren, Addison Sinning and Austin Turner; four sisters, Pauline Franklin, Juanita Boroski, Marie Wade and Betty McCommons and one brother, Carl Price.

There are no services or calling hours at this time.

A Celebration of Life service will be planned at a later date.

Arrangements are by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

