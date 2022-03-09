CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James R. Miller, Sr., 83, died Tuesday morning, March 8, 2022, in the comfort of his home.

James, affectionately known as “Jim,” was born February 2, 1939 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Walter P. Miller, Sr. and Grace (Crawford) Gransee, the youngest of five children.

A lifelong area resident, Jim was a graduate of Struthers High School, Class of 1956.

After high school, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. until being honorably discharged with the rank of Private.

Returning to the area after his military service, Jim worked his entire career for Mahoning Paint, retiring as a foreman, after 38 years of service.

On October 25, 1958, he married the former Maryann Schur, and they made their home in Campbell, where they raised their three children. They were blessed with 57 years of marriage until Maryann’s passing on May 29, 2016.

In his free time, Jim enjoyed bowling in his younger years, golfing with his buddies and traveling to Las Vegas, Atlantic City and Bradenton, Florida, with his wife. He loved spending time with his family and adored his titles of “Grandpa” and “GG”. He will be lovingly remembered for his easy-going personality and friendliness.

Jim leaves to carry on his memory, children, John “Jack” (Joyce Pratt) Miller of Campbell and Cheryl (Jonathan) Woodward of Campbell; grandchildren, Jonathan (Samantha) Woodward of Cleveland, Jared (Deanna) Woodward, Andrew (Erin) Woodward andBrittany (Geno) Kennedy, all of Campbell, and Jessica Miller of Columbiana; great-grandchildren, Ezra, Levi, Elias, Ari, Cru, Cambrie, Penelope, Kaylee and Geo; sister-in-law, Shirley Miller of Youngstown; brother and sister-in-law, George and Anne Schur and special niece and nephew, Debbie Miller-Gallagher and Jimmy (Angel) Gattto.

In addition to his parents and wife, Jim was preceded in death by his son, James Miller, Jr.; sisters, Beverly Caputo, Jean Gatto and infant Marion; brother, Walter “Sonny” P. Miller, Jr.

Family and friends will be received on Friday from 4:00 – 5:45 p.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street, where a memorial service will follow at 6:00 p.m.

Interment will be at St. Michael’s Byzantine Cemetery in Campbell.

The family would like to express their appreciation and thank Jim’s caregiver, Joyce Pratt and Hospice of the Valley, for the wonderful and compassionate care they gave to Jim. Memorial contributions may be made in Jim’s name to the Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St., Boardman, Ohio 44512.

