YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judge James R. Lanzo, 77, passed away with his family at his side, Thursday morning, February 10, 2022 at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

Jim was born December 23, 1944 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Louis and Josephine Yeropoli Lanzo. Jim along side his older brother, Carmen, were raised in Campbell.

Jim graduated from Campbell Memorial High School in 1962 where he was co-captain of the Red Devil’s football team and member of the All Steel Valley Team.

He went on to further his education at Youngstown State University and in 1966 and received his Bachelor’s Degree with a Major in Mathematics and Minor in Chemistry.

That same year, Jim was employed at Struthers City Schools, teaching high school Chemistry. While teaching, Jim pursued his law degree at Akron University Law School and in 1972 received his Juris Doctor.

In 1973, Jim left his teaching career at Struthers to practice law. From 1973-1993, Jim served as Village Solicitor for the Village of Lowellville and from 1976-1994 served as Law Director and Prosecutor for the Struthers Municipal Court. In 1993, Jim was elected Struthers Municipal Court Judge and served the City of Struthers for 24 years, retiring in 2017. For four years, during his Judgeship, Jim was an instructor of Criminal Law at his alma mater, Youngstown State University.

He was a member of the Mahoning County Bar Association and Ohio State Bar Association. Jim was a member of Mount Carmel Society in Lowellville, former member and past president of the Struthers Rotary Club, past member of the former Struthers Businessmen’s Association and was a recipient of the Lion’s Club Award. Jim was a loyal supporter of the Struthers Baseball Association and sponsored a team for over 30 years.

He was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church.

Personally, Jim was a husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He married the love of his life, Kristine Primavera on July 25th, 1970. They made their home in Struthers where they happily raised their three children. Jim’s law career never stood in the way of his family. He was 100% a supportive father. He coached his children’s baseball teams and attended all of their extra-curricular school events and sporting events. When his sons were playing football at different colleges, he would strategically schedule his weekend so that he was present for both of their college games. He even went the extra mile to be at one game then catch a flight to be at his other son’s game when played on the same day.

Jim enjoyed the simple pleasures in life; baseball and the Cleveland Indians, a day at the casinos, a good cigar, and music. Jim was known for breaking out in song and humorously nicknamed himself as lead singer of “Jimmy and the Lasagnas.” Jim did it his way and was blessed with a successful career and a family he loved. His greatest achievement in life was that of a dedicated husband and GREAT FATHER!

He leaves to carry on his memory, his wife Kristine, of 51 years; children, James Edward (Deanna) Lanzo of Poland, Jason Louis (Amber Waller) Lanzo and Gina Marie (Mark) Bradley of Struthers; eight grandchildren, Brianna, James, Sofia, Anthony, Carmella, and Bella Lanzo and Edward and Mia Bradley, with a little brother on the way; three great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters in law Gerald and Linda Ambrosia and Gary and Anita Primavera and Gloria Olson; nephews, Louis Lanzo, Donald Lanzo, Robert Lanzo, David Olson, Mathew Olson, Michael Ambrosia and Brian Ambrosia; and two nieces, Josie Minnie and Bertie Verbanac.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death his brother, Carmen Lanzo; sister-in-law Jane Lanzo; nephews, Raymond Lanzo and Frank Minnie; and great-nephew, Ryan Lanzo.

Jim’s family will receive friends Wednesday, February 16 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland.

A prayer service will be held Thursday, February 17 at 9:45 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. with Fr. Philip Rogers officiating. Interment will follow at the Poland Riverside Cemetery in Poland.

Jim’s family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the wonderful care provided by the staff in the E.R. Department and I.C.U. Department of Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Health Care Center in Youngstown and to Ranee Fitzgerald for her special care of Jim in the past five months.

