POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James R. Huesken, 82, passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in the comfort of his home, with his loving wife by his side.



Jim was born in Youngstown, Ohio on May 25, 1940, a son of Harold and Ann (Casey) Huesken.

He was a 1958 graduate of South High School.

He served in the U.S. Army for three years in Korea.



Jim retired from General Motors Packard Electric Division in Warren, Ohio after 31 years. He also completed jewelry repair and diamond setting classes at Drouhard’s National Jewelers School in Columbus. He was employed at Ace Diamond and Jewelry in Boardman, working part-time and retired from there at the age of 80.



He was a lifelong member of Holy Family Catholic Church and devout Catholic.

He was a big dog lover and enjoyed walking his dogs, Annie and Honey. He was a caring and devoted husband and loving stepfather and grandfather.



Jim leaves his loving wife of 42 years, Mary Ann (Sandine) Huesken, whom he married on January 24, 1981, at Holy Family Church; his stepsons, James Eckman and daughter-in-law, Joyce, of Poland and Dominic Eckman, his stepson and godchild, of Youngstown; a stepdaughter, Joy Stover Stortroen (Ray) of Wyoming; nephews, Richard (Mary Ellen) Huesken of Westlake, Ohio and Paul (Louise) Huesken of Atlanta, Georgia; a niece, Joan Marie Huesken of Youngstown; his granddaughters, Emily Eckman Krauss (Philip), Elise Marie, Ashlie and Bridgett Eckman and step-grandchildren, Carla and Eric Pesa and Rachael Molchan Syska (Jared).



Besides his parents, Jim was predeceased by his brother, Richard and sister-in-law, Mary Elizabeth Huesken and a stepson, Jeffrey Stover.



Family and friends may call on Sunday, April 23, 2023, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. and on Monday, April 24, 2023 from 8:45 – 9:15 a.m., at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman.

There will be a prayer service on Monday, April 24, 2023, at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church, 2729 Center Road in Poland with Msgr. William Connelly officiating.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to Animal Charities, 4140 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512 in James’s memory.



Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with Jim’s family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 23 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.