James R. Hart, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Ralph “Jim” Hart passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, December 4, 2021 after a brief but courageous battle with cancer.



Jim was born June 6, 1935 in Fort Ashby, West Virginia to Arvel and Thelma Portmess Hart.

He was raised in West Virginia and graduated from Fort Ashby High School in 1953.

After graduation, he married his high school sweetheart, Wilma Myers. They would soon move to Ohio, eventually settling in Struthers where they raised their family. They have one son, Donnie of New York, New York and two daughters, Debbie (Randy Hinderliter) Horvath of Austintown and Beckie (Steve) Evanson of Struthers.

Jim worked at United Engineering, Wean United and Rex Machine as a horizontal boring mill operator, retiring in 1996.

Jim and Wilma enjoyed many winters in Venice, Florida after retirement.



Jim was a wonderful husband, dad, grandpa and pa. The Hart house was always open to their children and grandchildren’s friends. There were lots of summers spent at Grandma and Grandpa Hart’s pool.



Jim is survived by his wife of 68 years; his children; grandchildren, Eric (Shannon) Horvath of Ashville, Ohio, Jessica Evanson of Struthers and Jackie Horvath (Larry Armes) of Campbell; great-grandchildren, Kellen and Reilly Horvath, Brynn Cappelli and Colin Hallquist; former son-in-law, James Woody Horvath, as well as Maggie and Desiree Evanson who became daughter and granddaughter in his heart. Also surviving are a brother, Orvel Robert (Mary) Hart; brothers-in-law, Jim Mauk, Jim (Colleen) Myers and Bruce (Judy) Myers and sister-in-law, Beverly Bly. He was a much loved uncle to many nieces and nephews. He will also be deeply missed by his racing buddy, Tom Moore and his wife, Sharon.



Waiting to greet Jim in Heaven are his beloved grandson, Jamie Evanson; his sisters, Shirley Brown and Betty Jane Mauk and brothers-in-law, Gilbert Myers and Delbert Myers.



The Hart family would like to thank Southern Care Hospice and especially nurse Anthony Donnadio for his care and compassion in our dad’s final hours.



Calling hours will take place Tuesday, December 7 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers, with a prayer service at 6:00 p.m.

A private burial will take place on Wednesday, December 8.



Monetary donations can be made in Jim’s name to the James “Bear” Evanson Memorial Scholarship c/o Struthers City Schools, 111 Euclid Avenue, Struthers, OH 44471.



Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

