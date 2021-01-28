James R. Bowser, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James R. Bowser, 60, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

James, known by his family and friends as, “Jimi,” was born April 20, 1960 in Youngstown, the son of Anthony Yanno and Evelyn Bowser Soich.

Jimi was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during peacetime and was a lifelong area resident.

He worked for the Mahoning County Library in the maintenance department for over 25 years and was a handyman and painter as well.

Jimi was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed reading, especially his murder mystery novels, working out every day with his Planet Fitness friends and loved to golf and swim with his grandbabies in the summer. Jimi’s whole world was his beautiful wife and his grandbabies, he was known to spoil them all, all of the time.

Jimi is survived by his mother, Evelyn Bowser Soich of Girard; his wife of 15 years, the former Debra L. White, whom he married on October 8, 2005; eight children, Joshua (Joyce) Bowers of Brockway, Pennsylvania, Joseph Bowers of Youngstown, Jessica L. (Michael) Guerriero and Aaron M. Bowser, both of Canfield, Stefanie L.(Joseph Hladun) Sobinovsky of North Jackson, John “Jay” R. (Heather) Sobinovsky of Struthers, Michael J. (Dana Halas) Sobinovsky of Austintown and Stacey A. Sobinovsky of Girard; 11 grandchildren, Kara Sobinovsky, Bailey Mellon, Christian Crago, Michael Guerriero, Dominic Guerriero, Mia Guerriero, Harlow Bowers, Noah Bowers, Josh Bowers, Jr., Elijah Bowers and Ezekiel Bowers; a brother, George Yanno of Youngstown; his nephew, David “DJ” Brenner and niece, Destiny Brenner.

He was preceded in death by his father, Anthony Yanno and his sister, Dina Brenner.

There will be a private memorial service on Monday, February 1, 2021, at Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers with Father Michael Swierz officiating. The family will also be holding a celebration of Jimi’s life at a later date to be announced.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of James “Jimi” R. Bowser, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 29 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.