James M. Slavic, Sr., Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James M. Slavic, Sr., 92, passed away peacefully Friday evening, December 18, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

James, known by his family and friends as “Jim”, was born April 25, 1928, in Dearth, Pennsylvania, son of the late George and Mary (Margetko) Slavic.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.

After his time in the Army, Jim married his sweetheart, Velma and came to the Youngstown area and worked for Commerical Intertech in Youngstown as an assembler for over 38 years, retiring in 1992.

He was devoted to his faith and a member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church in Youngstown, where he belonged to the Men’s Club.

Jim was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to all.

Jim is survived by five children, Jim (Colleen) Slavic, Jr., of Douglasville, Georgia, Debbie A. Yash, Mary Jo (Ken) Clark and Joe (Paula) Slavic, all from Struthers, John R. (Kathy) Slavic of Lowellville; nine grandchildren, Amanda, A. J., Alan, Mary Catherine (Patrick), Shannon, Elizabeth, Anna (Hunter), Ryan, Paige; two great-grandchildren, Jack and Maeve and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, the former Velma M. Shushok whom he married on August 22, 1953 and died on May 6, 2013; six brothers, Steven, John, Frank, George, Peter and Albert; three sisters, Margaret Crishi, Helen Mayho and Ann Check.

Due to COVID-19, there was a private Mass of Christian Burial held at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church in Youngstown on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, with Fr. Mykhaylo Farynets officiating.

A graveside service followed at Lake Park the Cemetery with full military honors.

There are no calling hours.

The family would like to thank Mr. Slavic’s granddaughter, Amanda Yash, who became his main caregiver after the death of his beloved wife, Velma, for the loving care and support she gave to her grandfather during this time.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to the St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, 1898 Wilson Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44506 in memory of Jim.

Arrangements are being handled by Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of James M. Slavic, Sr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 24 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.