James M. Russell, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James M. Russell, 90, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House after a brief illness.

James, known by his family and friends as “Jim”, was born January 22, 1930 in Youngstown, the son of the late Myron and Mildred (Mosley) Russell.

He graduated from Boardman High School.

Following his graduation from high school, Jim enlisted in the U.S. Marines Corps on June 28, 1948 and served during the Korean War. As a member of the Able Company, 1st Battalion, 11th Marines, 1st Marine Division he saw action against enemy forces during the assault and seizure of Inchon, capture and securing of Seoul, and the Wonsan-Hungman-Chosin campaign. Jim is a recipient of the Bronze Star with Valor for his heroic actions on September 2nd and 3rd of 1950 which led to success of the operations of his Battery. Besides the Bronze Star, he also earned 2 Purple Hearts with Valor, Presidential Unit Citation with 1 star, Korean Service Medal with 3 stars, National Defense Service Medal, Korean Presidential Unit Citation, Good Conduct Medal, and United Nationals Service Medal.

Jim was honorably discharged in June of 1951 as a Corporal and returned to the Youngstown area where he was employed as a construction laborer and later became an Operating Engineer. He was a member of the Marine Corp League and VFW.

Jim is survived by five children, James A. (Cathy) Russell of Boardman, Sandra L. “Lori” (Marc) Briel of Austintown, Robin A. (Charles Jr) Cooper of Boardman, Jill M. (Tim Rizzo) Russell of New Middletown and Michael W. (Cathy) Russell of Youngstown; five grandchildren, James M. Russell II, Jeffrey Helscel, Jamie French, Katie Helscel and Madison Deiley and three great-grandchildren, James A. Russell II, Kylah Helscel and Jessi French.

Besides his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife, the former Evelyn A. Robbins, who died December 30, 2004; two brothers, Richard Russell and Dave Russell and two sisters, Grace Thomas and Jean Seidner.

Per Jim’s requests, there are no calling hours or services at this time.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Wounded Warrior Project in Jim’s honor.

https://communityfundraising.woundedwarriorproject.org/campaign/James-M-Russell

Arrangements are being handled by Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

