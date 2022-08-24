BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James M. Francis, 86, of Boardman died Tuesday morning, August 23, 2022, at the Hospice House in Poland with his family by his side.

He was born July 31, 1936 in Youngstown, a son of Howard and Jeanette (Norton) Francis and had been a lifelong area resident.

He attended North Lima High School and was an Army veteran.

Jim had worked many years as a brakeman for the P. & L.E Railroad and later worked as a custodian for South Range Schools from 1993 to 2001.

He was an avid fan of all South Range sports, Ohio State football and the Cleveland Browns. He also enjoyed model railroading.

Besides his wife, the former Barbara Quinby, whom he married September 21, 1963, he leaves two sons, Michael (Lisa) Francis of Austintown and Todd (Stephanie) Francis of Boardman; four brothers, Chuck (Debi) Francis of North Lima, Norman Francis of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, John Francis of Nevada and Don (Donna) Francis of Mississippi; grandchildren, Alek (Kayla) Francis of Austintown, Erik Francis of Dallas, Texas, Ella, Carter and Daniel Francis, all of Boardman and one great-granddaughter, Gabby Francis.

Besides his parents, Jim was preceded in death by three brothers, Bud Francis, Bill Francis and Howard Francis, Jr. and his sister, Beverly (Roger) Schlosser.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman. Friends may call from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m., prior to the service.

