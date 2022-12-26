POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Lee (“Jim”) Grewe (Poland, Ohio) passed away on December 20, 2022.

Jim was born on December 28, 1952 in Flint, Michigan, the son of Charles and Helen (Jones) Grewe.

Growing up, Jim’s first jobs included working at a worm farm, mowing grass at a popular radio station (for the payment of one child’s bicycle) and wearing a “short hair” wig over his long hair for a short stint at McDonald’s (the hair won out).

From there, Jim graduated from Grand Blanc High School and attended Ferris State University.

Following a job in the paint industry, Jim relocated and managed the Norandex wholesale building materials store in Youngstown for 33 years. He was first in sales, first in service, and first in the hearts of his many customers across the region. Jim was the person that everyone would call to lend an ear, advice, or a meal.

Jim started each day of his retirement years with a list drawn from his many interests and projects, including creating artwork; spending time outdoors; building/rebuilding houses, man-caves, and sheds; frequenting flea-markets; old-fashioned cooking; woodworking; and consistently out-fishing his extended family members despite using less expensive equipment. He enjoyed music from the 1960s-1970s, including his collection from Woodstock. Jim enjoyed visiting his family, fishing and exploring in Canada, remodeling a house and getting to know the community in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania, and visiting Ocean City, Maryland.

Jim is survived by his wife of 47 years, Tracey Grewe, daughter Christie Nelson of Princeton, New Jersey, son-in-law Ben Nelson whom he thought of as a son, sister Ann Grewe (Thom Williams), sister Nancy McLean (Denny Raymond), his beloved puppy Oliver, along with brother-in-law Greg Lyman (Margaret Williford), brother-in-law Doug Lyman (Vera), sister-in-law Cindy Davis (Craig), niece Sarah Mawhinney (Nick), niece Sara Johnston (Jarred), nephew Jonathan Lyman, nephew Chad Davis (Andrea Steiner), nephew Andy Davis (Laura Delaney), niece Jill Davis, and many extended family.

A private memorial service will be held on December 28, 2022 with Rev. James R. Mohr II officiating. In honor of Jim, the family asks that you perform an unsolicited act of kindness for a neighbor as he would have done.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 27 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.