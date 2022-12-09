POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James L. Klepper, 83, of Poland, died Wednesday evening, December 7, 2022, at his home.

He was born July 25, 1939 in Huntington, Indiana, a son of Carl and Rose (Smith) Klepper.

He came to the area in the 1970s.

Jim worked as a newscaster for WFMJ television for several years before going to Parker Hunter where he worked as an investment advisor.

He was a member of Holy Family Parish in Poland.

He was a charter member and past president of the Poland Rotary Club and had served on the board for the Chili Open for several years.

Jim was an avid golfer.

Besides his wife, the former Alberta Spernak, whom he married in 1990, he leaves two daughters, Anne (Albert) Burgunder of New York City and Deborah (Joseph) Dugan of Geneva-on-the-Lake and three grandchildren, Quinten, Xavien and Joey.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Carla Hebein and Jean McNamara.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Holy Family Church in Poland.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material contributions take the form of donations to the Rotary Club of Poland, P.O. Box 5218, Poland, OH 44514 or to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Arrangements are by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

