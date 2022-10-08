AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James E. Wheeler, 59, and Diane K. Wheeler, 61, both departed from this world on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Diane was born November 17, 1960 in Youngstown, a daughter of Kenneth and Sally Winterburn Restle.

James, known by most as “Jim,” was born September 18, 1963 in Youngstown, a son of John and Margaret Anderson Wheeler.

A lifelong area resident, Diane attended Austintown Fitch High School.

Jim was a 1981 graduate of Canfield High School and a lifelong area resident.

In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, Diane worked for Belleria in Canfield, as well as Blue Wolf Events, spending a majority of her years with Belleria.

In 1986, Jim accepted a position with Valley Foods in Youngstown, where he was still employed as a purchasing associate, with 36 years of dedicated service.

In her free time, Diane enjoyed hosting holiday gatherings, cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers and spoiling her grandchildren.

In his free time, Jim enjoyed playing pool, history documentaries, listening to classic rock and blues and outdoor fun with his grandchildren.

Jim and Diane met in 1984. The couple married on July 13, 1996 at Fellows Riverside Gardens and were blessed with 26 wonderful years of marriage. The two “Soul Mates” truly shared a special bond with each other and always looked forward to their Friday night date.

Jim and Diane worked hard to provide a fun and loving home for their children. Throughout the years, they enjoyed making home videos of birthday parties, special milestones, family gatherings and loved watching them over and over. As a family, they looked forward to Sunday dinners, backyard bonfires complete with s’mores and bike rides. Nothing brought Jim and Diane more joy and happiness than their titles of “Papa” and “Gigi.”

The joy, kindness and unconditional love Jim and Diane have brought to so many will certainly be remembered and missed. They are survived by their children, Michael DeRose of Austintown and twins, Amanda (Ross Kollar) Wheeler of Canfield and Alyssa (Johnny) Grahovac of Poland; three grandchildren, Grayson Grahovac, Reese and Shea Kollar; Lorenzo Reda, who they loved like a grandson and many special nieces and nephews. Diane is also survived by siblings, James (Rozanne) Restle of Youngstown, David Restle of Florida, Lorraine Quear of Austintown and Lawrence Restle of Canfield. Jim is survived by his siblings, JoAnn (Anthony) Nuzzo of Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania, John (Susan) Wheeler of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Gregory Wheeler of Austintown, Janet (Randall) Lowe of Austintown, Jaqueline (Robert) Moore of Canfield and Judith (Donald) Workman of North Jackson.

In addition to her parents, Diane was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, George Quear. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his brother and best friend, Jeffery Wheeler; brother-in-law, Paul Abblett and nephew, Fred Csiky.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, October 23, at the Becker Family Center, 8560 Market Street, Boardman, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Arrangements handled by Becker Funeral Homes.

