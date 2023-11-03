STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Pezzone, a lifelong Struthers resident, passed away on Monday, October 30, 2023.

Born in Youngstown on November 9, 1945 to Anne and Samuel Pezzone, “Jimmy” lived in various areas of Struthers, most notably, the Nebo neighborhood.

He could often be found carrying a transistor radio throughout his Struthers travels. Jimmy was known as “The Polka Kid” due to his love of polka music and was an avid caller to WKTL in Struthers to make dedications and requests.

Jimmy attended the Masco workshops and then The Purple Cat.

Jimmy was an enthusiastic attendee of all ISLE and Golden String activities and was a DJ at Golden String Radio. He loved “Elmton” pizza, the pizza of his family’s business and guarded his family’s recipes fiercely.

Jimmy leaves the love of his life, his wife, Mercedes Jennings Pezzone. “Mercy” rebuffed his advances at first (he proposed three times), before she succumbed to his charms. He also leaves his dedicated sister, Mary Ann Walters. As children, Mary Ann used to pull him around Struthers in a little red wagon. He also leaves behind his loving brother, Carmen; another brother, John, is deceased. Jimmy leaves behind many nieces and nephews that loved him very much. He also leaves behind the compassionate staff of ISLE and Purple Cat where he made many lifelong friends.

Music pervaded Jimmy’s life. Memorial donations can be made to: Golden String Radio, 32 5th Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44503.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, November 9, 2023, his birthdate, at Christ Our Savior Parish in Struthers at 10:00 a.m.

Arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers. Please visit www.beckerorbits.com to share memories and condolences with the Jimmy’s family.

