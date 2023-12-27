BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James J. “Jimmy” DeGeorge, 79, passed away on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

He was born April 23, 1944 in Youngstown, a son of the late Frank and Concetta (Marchese) DeGeorge.

He was a 1962 graduate of East High School, and enlisted in the United States Army shortly after.

James worked at General Fireproofing and Universal Rundle, both as a plant manager, and then he worked for the water department as a meter reader.

He was an extraordinary man who lived for his family. He loved being able to watch his daughters grow up and then was able to carry on his love to his grandchildren. In his early years, he enjoyed bowling and was in several leagues.

James leaves behind to cherish his memory, his beloved wife, the former Angela Capezzuto; his daughters, Valentina (Louie Santiago) Cortes of Boardman and Angela (Terry) Nespeca of Poland; his grandchildren, Edwin Cortes, Raymond, Angelina, and Santino Nespeca; a brother, Robert DeGeorge; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Francis DeGeorge, Elena DeGeorge, Patricia DeGeorge Jones, and Carolyn DeGeorge Decker.

Friends will be received from 12:00 – 1:50 p.m. on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman, followed immediately by a memorial Celebration of Life beginning at 2:00 p.m. Military honors will be rendered after in recognition of his service to our country.

