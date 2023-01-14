BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James H. Nicholson, 79, of Boardman, Ohio, died Thursday, January 12, 2023.

James, known as “Jim,” was born on December 20, 1943 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Glenn and Angela Barnes Nicholson.

Raised in New Castle, Jim was a graduate of New Castle High School.

After graduation, he attended Youngstown State University, where he majored in history and enlisted in the ROTC.

Upon graduation, he was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. Following an honorable discharge from active duty, he returned to New Castle and married the love of his life, Dorinda George.

He worked at Youngstown Sheet & Tube until the plant’s closure. He then began a 30-year career with Thomas Strip Steel. During his retirement years, Jim picked up a part-time job at Target and worked election polls. These activities allowed him to meet new people and learn new things, which he enjoyed.

He was a longtime parishioner at St. Charles Borromeo Church, Boardman. He gained many lifelong friends through his involvement in the St. Charles Men’s Club. He later became a founding member of St. Charles Borromeo Knights of Columbus Council 11995, where he served as Past Grand Knight. Jim was also a past faithful navigator for Monsignor Lettau Assembly and former district deputy.

Jim was an avid reader and he enjoyed golfing and watching the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers.

Jim is survived by his wife of 47 years, Doree; one son, David (Lisa) Nicholson of Dublin, Ohio; one daughter, Kaylene Williamson of Boardman, Ohio and two grandchildren, Jonathan and Owen.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 17 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman, Ohio 44512.

Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in New Castle, Pennslyvania.



Family and friends will be received on Monday, January 16 from 4:00 -6:00 p.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512. A prayer service will be conducted by the Knights of Columbus following the calling hours.

Calling hours will also be on Tuesday, January 17 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman, OH 44512.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at the church.



The family would like to thank Oasis Center for Rehab & Healing for the wonderful care they gave to Jim during his stay.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with the family.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 16 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.