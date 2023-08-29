BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James E. Rossi Jr., 83, formerly of New Castle, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday morning, August 26, 2023, with his wife by his side.

James, known by his family and friends as “Jim,” was born March 9, 1940 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a son of the late James and Virginia (Rizzo) Rossi.

He attended Lincoln High School in Pennsylvania and lived in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania for 40 years until moving to the Mahoning Valley in 2020.

Jim starting working in the steel mills for several years before becoming a truck driver. He worked for several trucking companies, Helms Trucking Co, of Koppel, Pennsylvania, Iron & Wire of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, McLean Trucking Co of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, Falcon Trucking Co of Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania, and for Allied Coordinated Transportation Services (ACTS) in New Castle, Pennsylvania before retiring in 2014.

He was a member of Teamster Local #261. In his free time, Jim enjoyed fishing, hunting, and trapping. He was an avid car buff and enjoyed going to Classic Car Shows.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He enjoyed spending time with his family.



Jim is survived by his wife of 43 years, the former Stephanie Ann (Stewart) Rossi whom he married on December 31, 1979; four children, Thomas J.(Judy) Rossi of Canfield, Ohio, Denise L. (Mark) Phipps of Harrisville, Pennsylvania, Tony J. (Regina) Rossi of Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, and James S. Rossi of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; a stepdaughter, Jennifer L. Stewart of New Castle, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Jacob Aiken, Maria (David) Galat, Lyrick Stewart, Isabel Rossi, and Zildjian Patton; and one great-grandson, Wyatt Bowman.

Besides his parents, James was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Rossi; and two sisters, Carol Wehman and Patricia Walton.

Per Jim’s request, there will be private services for his family.

Arrangements are being handled by Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60601 in memory of Jim.



