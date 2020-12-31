James E. Maytas, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James E. Maytas, 77, passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

James, known by his family and friends as “Jim” was born April 5, 1943 in Youngstown, the son of the late Elmer and Katherine (Kulcar) Maytas.

He graduated from East High School in 1961.

Jim served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War and later, returned to the Youngstown area.

Jim worked as a maintenance electrical technician for both Westinghouse in Sharon, Pennsylvania for 17 years and later for Schwebel’s Bakery in Youngstown, before retiring in 2005.

He was devoted to his faith and a member of Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Church, and a member of the V.F.W Post 3538 in Struthers. He enjoyed watching American Movie Classics (AMC) channel, going on bus trips to the casinos as well as gardening and bowling.

Jim is survived by his wife of 53 years, the former Donna J. Aey, whom he married on July 15, 1967; two sons, James E. Maytas of Youngstown, and Christopher (George L. Chako) Maytas of Akron; a daughter, Kimberly (Martin Planey) Maytas of Austintown, a sister, Geraldine Frank of Greenwood, NE; seven grandchildren, Christopher Maytas, Gabriella Maytas, Jeremy Maytas, Hannah Planey, Abigail Planey, Kara Planey, and Madalyn Planey; one great-grandson, Cylus Mellott; a brother, Michael (Barbara) Maytes of Gretna, Nebraska; a sister-in-law, Mary Maytas of Boardman and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Jim was preceded in death by an infant granddaughter, Sophia Rose Maytas; a brother, Theodore Maytas; and a brother-in-law, Robert Frank.

There will be a prayer service on Monday, January 4, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. at Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 764 5th Street in Struthers with Fr. Marian Babjak officiating. Interment will follow at Poland Riverside Cemetery with military honors by the U.S. Air Force.

Family and friends may call on Sunday, January 3, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Monday, from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Davidson-Becker Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

