YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James E. Flauto, 79, passed away with his family at his side, Friday evening, May 20, 2022, at Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House.

Jim was born December 12, 1942 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late James and Mary Flauto.

A graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, Class of 1960, Jim went on to attend Youngstown State University.

An appraiser and adjuster specializing in heavy equipment for insurance companies, Jim founded James Flauto Adjuster Service in January of 1991.

A longtime active member of Poland Rotary, Jim was honored with the prestigious Paul Harris Fellow Award. He was also a member of the Crime Clinic of Greater Youngstown, Romeo Club, Cambien Club, Lake Club Bocce League and the Dance Club. Jim’s loves were cars, dancing, music, bourbon and the beach.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his son, Donald Flauto and sister, Marion Strichek.

Jim leaves to honor his legacy, his wife, the former Kay Ferguson, whom he married November 18, 1994; three stepchildren, William Hart of Hubbard, Erin (Bill) Fullerman of Austintown and Megan (Anthony) Crisucci of Canfield; six grandchildren, Emily Rose and Joseph Flauto, Julia and Ava Fullerman, and Gino and Angelo Crisucci; two sisters-in-law, Carol (Pat) Huber of Dublin and Debbie (Walter) White of Hubbard; his niece and Goddaughter, Tamra Pecora of Myrtle Beach; nephew, Jimmy Strichek also of Myrtle Beach and niece, Jami (Ryan) Evans of Hubbard.

In honor of Jim, a Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman. Jim’s family will receive guests from 9:30 – 10:45 a.m., prior to the service.

Contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Youngstown, OH 44514.

