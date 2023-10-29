POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Earl D’Eramo, 75, formerly of New York City, New York, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at The Cleveland Clinic, with his husband, Will by his side.

James, known by his family and friends as “Jim,” was born March 9, 1948, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Guy and Philomena (Manna) D’Eramo.

He graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School (1966).

James graduated from John Carroll University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Biology, Youngstown State University (YSU) with a Master’s Degree in Biology and earned his PhD in Biology as well at the University of Texas in Houston.

Jim was a self-employed writer and editor, specializing in the field of medical writing. He was an ardent educator and writer during the beginning years of AIDS epidemic and was devoted to educating people about HIV. Jim published over 400 articles for The New York Native newspaper in New York City during the early 1980s. He was a plenary speaker at the International AIDS Conference in Paris, France and participated in the first three International AIDS Conferences.

In his free time, Jim enjoyed art history, opera, cooking and traveling, especially to Italy. Both his maternal and paternal families migrated from the Province of Abruzzo.

Jim is survived by his life partner of 38 years and spouse of 18 years, Will Wake of Poland, whom he married on August 25, 2005 in Vancouver, Canada. Jim and his husband retired to Poland, Ohio back in 2020 to have closer proximity to Jim’s family members. He is survived by his paternal aunt, several cousins and many good friends.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 North Main Street in Poland and on Thursday, November 2, 2023, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel, in Youngstown.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:00 a.m. at the church with the Very Reverend Monsignor Michael J. Cariglio officiating.

Interment will follow in the Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that material tributes take the form of contributions to The Center For Dialysis Care in Youngstown.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with Jim’s family.

