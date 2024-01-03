STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James David Dill, 79, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 31, 2023, at Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House in Boardman having spent his last few hours surrounded by his loving family.

A lifelong resident of Struthers, Jim, as he was fondly called, was born on October 2, 1944 to Robert and Jean (Gallo) Dill.

Growing up, Jim was active in scouting and earned the honor of attaining Eagle Scout. This was an achievement of which he was particularly proud.

Jim was a 1962 graduate of Struthers High School and upon graduation he joined the United States Army. He loyally served his country in Vietnam from 1965 through 1966.

After his discharge from the Army in 1967, Jim went to work at Youngstown Sheet and Tube where he worked in maintenance. He later became an electrician working for Republic Steel in Youngstown and later Massillon, Ohio. He also worked as a custodian for the Struthers City School District before his retirement.

Jim was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Bengals and enjoyed watching football games with his two sons-in-law but his true passion was dedicating his time to veteran organizations. Jim was Commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3538 in Struthers, where he was responsible for organizing their spaghetti dinners, personally making the sauce and meatballs that were served there monthly. He was a past Commander of the United Veterans Council and served two terms as District 8 Commander. At the time of his passing, Jim served as a Commissioner for the Mahoning County Veterans Service Commission. For his dedicated service, Jim was awarded the All American and All State Commander awards.

Jim married the love of his life, Judith Morell, on January 9, 1965. Together they raised two daughters, Dawn (Scott) Crawford of Salem and Amy (Darren) Bodak of Struthers. Papa’s love for his grandchildren, Emily Crawford, Abbey Crawford, Arielle Bodak and Kristen Bodak, knew no bounds. Also remaining to mourn his loss are his brother, Jack (Geri) Dill; his sister, Maggie (Dill) Nicalek; his brother-in-law, Ken Tedrow; three sisters-in-law, Toni (Gary) Bohl, Cathy (Rob) Bohl and Tina Morell; brother-in-law, Albert “Chip” (Cheryl) Morell; along with many loved nieces and nephews.

His parents; two sisters,Becky (Dill) Young and Debbie (Dill) Tedrow; brother-in-law, Robert Nicalek and nephew, Bob Nicalek, preceded him in death.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, January 4, 2024, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Friday, January 5, 2024, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers. There will be a funeral service on Friday, January 5 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Lori Valenzisi officiating.

The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at Mercy Health in Boardman, especially Dr. Peter DeVito and his staff, along with the staff of Hospice House in Boardman for the exceptional care that was given to Jim in the final weeks of his life.

