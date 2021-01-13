James D. DeBernardo, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James D. DeBernardo, 93, passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021.

James, known by his family and friends as “Jim,” was born February 26, 1927 in Hillsville, Pennsylvania, the son of the late John and Antoinette (Messina) DiBernardo.

He was a graduate of Penn-Ohio Junior College. He attended COYNE Technical College in Chicago, Illinois where he received his diploma in Electricity.

Jim served his country in the aftermath of World War II, as a Motor Transportation NCO Specialist in the U.S. Army 16th Regiment 1st Infantry Division. He received the Army of Occupation and W.W. II Victory Medals.

In 1960, he moved to the Youngstown area and worked as an electrician for Youngstown Sheet & Tube for 30 years, until his retirement. In later years, he became a recruiter for ETI Technical College.

He was a member of Holy Family Church, in Poland, a member of Grover King V.F.W. Post 1115, and the Mahoning Sportsman’s Association at Crystal Lake both in Hillsville, Pennsylvania.

James enjoyed being outdoors, working in his vegetable and flower gardens, as well as fishing and antiquing.

Jim is survived by six children, Cherie L. (Glen Weckbacher) Powers of Charlotte, NC, Nanette (Craig) Young of Lisbon, Ohio, twin sons, James A. (Thomas McHugh) DeBernardo of Danbury, Connecticut, and Mark F. (Leandra) DeBernardo of Pineville, North Carolina, twin daughters, Lisa Marie (Timothy J. McGinley (fiance) DeBernardo of Los Angeles, California and Lori (Jeffrey) Torone of Charlotte, North Carolina five grandchildren, Matthew Lemley, Dustin Young, Lyndsey Weckbacher, Loren Weckbacher and Marin DeBernardo and three great-grandchildren.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, the former Mary Jane DeMase, whom he married on January 3, 1959 and died May 12, 2012; three brothers; five sisters; and his faithful canine, Sami.

There will be a private Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Holy Family Church in Poland with Fr. Matthew Humerickhouse officiating.



Due to COVID-19, there are no calling hours.

Jim will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

In memory of Jim, The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to the Animal Charity Humane Society, 4140 Market Street, Boardman OH 44512.

Arrangements are being handled by Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland.

