BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Clyde Vickers, Sr., 84, of Boardman, passed away the afternoon of Wednesday, March 9, 2022 surrounded by the love and company of family at the Woodlands at Austinwoods nursing facility.

James, known by friends and family as “Jim,” was born on July 2, 1937, in McKeesport, Pennsylvania. He was the son of the late William and Lelah Vickers.

Jim was preceded in death by his beautiful wife, Gail Ann Vickers (Campbell), whom he met at a dance as teenagers. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Judith Dellapenna and a sister-in-law, Dawn Taylor.

Jim was a diligent and loving father of four rowdy boys who turned into wonderful men, James, Jr. (Angie) of Monroeville, Pennsylvania, Mark (Renee) of Northville, Michiga, Matthew “Scott” of Monroeville, Pennsylvania and John “J.P.” (Carolyn) of Williamstown, New Jersey. Jim was also the doting “Pap Pap” to seven grandchildren, Carolyn (John), Kathryn (Zachary), Sarah (Daniel), Elizabeth (Adam), Alexander, Allison and Chelsea; one great-grandchild, Landen; four stepgrandchildren, Ashley, Braedyn, Camren and Kash; his siblings, Eva (Thomas) Sieber of Zanesville, Ohio and Bill (Joyce) Vickers, of Erie, Pennsylvania; a brother-in-law, James Taylor, of Florida and numerous nieces and nephews.

After graduating from McKeesport High School in 1955, Jim began working for the family painting business. From there, he moved his career in another direction and went to United States Steel. He was the Maintenance Foreman of Blast Furnace # 6, also known as “Dorothy.”

He retired from the Duquesne mill after 20 years of service and relocated to Michigan with Gail where they enjoyed a lovely life residing in various parts of the state over the years. Their home was always a gathering place for family, no matter where they lived. Jim loved boating and enjoying the natural beauty of Michigan. Jim and Gail eventually relocated to Ohio. In their downtime, they loved taking trips to various casinos, where Jim could frequently be found at the blackjack table. He was a self-taught golfer who looked forward to trips to the golf course with his sons and his weekly meet-ups with friends. Notably, he was able to score his age in golf twice, at the ages of 78 and 79, which is quite an accomplishment.



Jim was a jack-of-all-trades person, who never let a challenge get in his way. He had a keen mind and always made the best of whatever his situation. He was a strong and resilient man who overcame cancer three times. Jim was an admirable, determined and loving family man. He helped to create a lifetime of memories that will be cherished. He is deeply loved by many and will be missed by all.

A graveside service honoring the lives of Jim and Gail will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Poland Riverside Cemetery, 111 Riverside Drive, Poland, OH 44514. A post service luncheon will follow at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home Family Center, 8536 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Arrangements are by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

